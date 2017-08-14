World War Two memorabilia stolen from Peterborough home hit by arson

A “large quantity” of memorabilia from the Second World War was stolen from a Peterborough home which was also hit by an arson attack.

The items were stolen from a home in Willeseden Avenue, Walton, on Sunday morning (August 13).

Police were called at around 2am.

A 34-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and has now been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said officers were first called out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service because of an arson at the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said it had been called out to an arson, but in Fulbridge Road, Walton, at 1.21am.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call police on 101, quoting incident number CF0463110817.