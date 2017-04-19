Work begins to remove racist graffiti from Peterborough retail park

Work has begun to remove racist graffiti sprayed on the side of a shop at a Peterborough retial park.

Police are investigating what they have described as “prejudiced graffiti” painted on Currys PC World at Maskew Avenue.

It follows incidents at Ferry Meadows and under a parkway underpass in which similar graffiti was painted in recent weeks.

Specialist cleaners are now at Boulevard Retail Park to remove the slogans.

While the Peterborough Telegraph is aware of the contents of the graffiti and has been sent photos of the attacks at all three locations, the editorial team has chosen not to dignify it by publishing them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.