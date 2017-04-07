Women assaulted in Peterborough city centre

Two women were assaulted in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 2).

At about 1am the women, aged in their 30s were assaulted as they tried to get into a taxi in Broadway near O’Neil’s. Both received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late teens or early 20s, about 5’6”, with shoulder length hair and wearing a fitted sleeveless stripy dress.

Unfortunately there is no CCTV of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, quoting CF0182290417. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.