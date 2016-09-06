Woman who caused Christmas Eve Broadway bus crash in Peterborough city centre avoids driving ban at court

A woman who caused a bus crash in Peterborough city centre on Christmas Eve which left one woman with cracked ribs and a charity headquarters badly damaged has avoided a driving ban.

Yasmin Kauser (46) of Park Road, Peterborough crashed her Kia into the side of the bus on Broadway at about noon on December 24 last year.

The bus slammed into the side of the Guide Dogs for the Blind building, and 13 passengers on the bus were injured.

Today (Tuesday) she appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where she was sentenced after admitting careless driving at a previous hearing.

Magistrates had adjourned the sentencing in July to allow consideration for disqualification.

But Kauser, who listened to the hearing through an interpreter, showed no emotion as she was told she would not be banned.

She was given six points on her licence, and fined £92. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge - a total bill of £197. She was told she could pay the total in £20 per week instalments.

Graham Allan, prosecuting, told the court: “This was a serious injury road traffic collision. There were three vehicles involved in the collision on December 24 at the junction of Broadway and Church Walk.

“The adjacent building sustained substantial damage.

“The cars involved were the Kia Sportage driven by the defendant, a bus and a Seat, driven by an unknown male.

“The bus was travelling north along Broadway, and the Seat was travelling south on the same road. “The Kia was travelling east along Church Walk, and emerged without stopping onto Broadway. Vehicles on Broadway had priority.

“She collided with the nearside of the bus. It was a significant impact. Both vehicles moved across Broadway and mounted the pavement.

“The bus driver and passengers suffered slight injury, while one passenger suffered serious injury, when she suffered cracked robs.”

The court was told Kauser had a clean driving licence, and had been driving for 20 years. The court heard her husband was receiving treatment for cancer.

Magistrate Alan Jones, sentencing, said: “This is an unfortunate offence, one which has caused both injury and significant damage.

“Your driving record suggests you are normally a careful driver and we are prepared to deal with this as a one off incident rather than general bad driving.

“We have taken into account your income and given you credit for an early guilty plea.

“We know you are a careful driver, but you need to show you are a careful driver as these points will be there for three years.”