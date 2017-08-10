Woman wanted in connection with credit card fraud incidents in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with credit card fraud in Peterborough.
A credit card was used at shops in St Pauls Road and Lincoln Road on August 2.
The card and other items, including a laptop, games console and handbag, were stolen during a burglary in White Post Road, Eye, on August 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0440870817.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.