Woman wanted in connection with credit card fraud incidents in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with credit card fraud in Peterborough.

A credit card was used at shops in St Pauls Road and Lincoln Road on August 2.

Do you recognise this woman?

The card and other items, including a laptop, games console and handbag, were stolen during a burglary in White Post Road, Eye, on August 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0440870817.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.