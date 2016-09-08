Woman victim of serious sexual assault in Peterborough street

A woman was seriously sexually assaulted as she walked in a Peterborough street.

The incident is reported to have taken place in North Bank Road, Eastfield, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along Eastfield Road, towards Padholme Road, when the offender pulled up alongside the footpath in a people carrier and spoke to her.

“She stopped briefly but then carried on walking, shortly before the incident happened in North Bank Road.”

The offender is described as an Asian male, between about 5’ 4” and 5’ 5” with short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”