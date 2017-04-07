Woman to be sentenced after Peterborough drink drive crash with toddler on board

A woman is set to be sentenced for drink driving and dangerous driving after a serious crash in Peterborough.

Tania Chikwature, 32, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 10.

The scene on the A605 where the car overturned - Photo @roadpoliceBCH

Chikwature, of Butterfly Way in Coventry, was driving her grey Nissan Qashqai on the A605 at Haddon services with her 19-month-old son in the back at about 11.40am on December 12 when she failed to negotiate a roundabout.

The car was launched in the air, coming to land on its roof further up the road.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to free the mother and toddler from the wreckage.

Chickwature was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries She was found to be three times over the drink drive limit.