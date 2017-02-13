Woman suffers serious facial injuries in St Neots assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in St Neots on Saturday (February 11).

A woman was walking along Avenue Road between 8.15pm and 8.50pm when she was assaulted by a black man wearing dark clothing.

The victim, who is in her 30s, suffered facial injuries and was found by her partner and taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

DC Karin Peters said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Karin Peters on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.