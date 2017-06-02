Woman pleads guilty to dumping man’s body in Peterborough park

A woman has pleaded guilty to dumping the body of a man in a Peterborough park.

Kelly Almond (34) of Oundle Road admitted disposing the body of 53-year-old Stuart Wilkinson in Fletton Recreation Ground in April this year.

Almond, wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to enter the guilty plea.

Nenad Spasojevic, defending, asked the court for a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence report before Almond is sentenced.

Cambridge Crown Court was told Almond has a long standing drug addiction, as well as mental health problems.

Judge David Farrell said the case was a complex one, as there was limited examples of similar cases coming before the courts in the past.

Almond was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at some point during the week commencing August 7.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting, said they would not be proceeding with the perverting the course of justice charge faced by Almond.

Mr Wilkinson’s body was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog.

The death was originally treated as non-suspicious, but an investigation was launched following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The man’s death remains unexplained after a post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of death.