Woman grabbed round the throat and headbutted in “violent attack” which left her with fractured vertebrae

A woman was grabbed around her throat and headbutted by a man in a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 3.20am on Saturday, November 19, in Crown Street, St Ives.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was approached by a man who headbutted her and grabbed her round the throat. She was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

DC Michelle Simmons said: “This was a violent attack which has left the victim with lacerations to her face and two fractured vertebrae. I would like to urge anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.