Woman followed, chased and robbed at knife-point in Peterborough

A woman was followed, chased and robbed at knife-point in a terrifying attack in Peterborough.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was followed and then chased by a man between Viersen Platz and Wharf Road before he threatened her with a knife before stealing her handbag. The incident took place at about 11pm on Saturday, November 26.

The man asked the victim for money and then stole her purse which contained credit cards and cash and ran off in the direction of ASDA.

The man was described as being about 20-years-old, average build, around 5’6” with olive skin and black hair. It is believed he was wearing a grey hooded top, black jumper and dark coloured trousers and was carrying a red flip knife with a 10cm blade.

DC James Whitehead said: “This was a particularly frightening experience for the victim and is all the more concerning as the offender was armed with a knife.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.