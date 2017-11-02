Woman fined for using dead mother’s blue badge in Peterborough

A Yaxley woman who fraudulently used her dead mother’s blue badge has been fined at court.

Jean Bunten, 63, of Main Street in Yaxley, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was found guilty under the Fraud Act 2006. She was ordered to pay a fine of £120, a £30 victim surcharge and £600 costs.

The court heard that on Wednesday June 1 2016, Bunten was parked on double yellow lines in Viersen Platz with a blue badge on display. A civil enforcement officer was in the vicinity when Bunten returned to her car and asked to inspect her blue badge. The badge was then confiscated by the officer when it was found not to be in the name of Bunten or her passenger.

A full investigation was undertaken and it was subsequently found that the blue badge had been issued to Bunten’s mother who had passed away earlier in the year.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities, said: “Abuse of the blue badge scheme is not fair on genuine badge holders who need to park close to places they are visiting.

“A blue badge is for the sole use of the person named on it and must only be displayed if the badge holder is travelling in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or if someone is collecting them or dropping them off.

“Regular checks are made on blue badges in the city and their usage to ensure that they are not stolen, forged or being misused and as this case has shown, offenders will be prosecuted if caught.”

There is more information on the blue badge scheme on the council’s website, including how to report suspected misuse.