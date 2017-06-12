Woman assaulted after disturbing gang of burglars before car chase through Peterborough ends in crash

Burglars assaulted a woman after being disturbed before a car chase ensued through the streets of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

The burglary took place at about 4am yesterday, Sunday June 11 in Fellowes Road, Fletton.

Three men broke into a house through the front door. They assaulted a woman before leaving empty handed in a vehicle with two other men.

One of the occupants of the house, a man, followed the men in their vehicle. However, the men forced his Ford Fiesta into the front garden wall of a house in Fletton Avenue.

The offenders then got out of their getaway vehicle and assaulted the man before they fled the scene.

All of the men were described by an eyewitness as being clad in black balaclavas. Police said they are described as wearing dark clothing/hoodies.

The man suffered cuts and bruises to head and arms and injury to his hip. The woman was not badly injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.