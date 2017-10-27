Witness appeal after Peterborough food store robbery

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Peterborough on Monday (October 23).

At about 6.15pm a man threatened staff at Khan Food Stores in Taverners Road before stealing mobile phone top ups and leaving the area.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0611401017 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.