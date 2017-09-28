Wisbech man one of six charged over Lincolnshire murder

A Wisbech man is one of six people to be charged in connection with murder after the death of a man in Lincolnshire.

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, (29), from Cocketts Drive, Wisbech, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) in charged with murdering Alberts Volkausks (44) in Boston on Sunday.

Denis Kijakovskij (27) of London Road, Wyberton, Mindaugas Cerneckas (29), Donatos Dektiariovas (36) Tawtvydas Vainolavicius (19), all of Pen Street, Boston and Andrius Barauskas (39) of Smalley Road, Boston, have also been charged with the murder.

An 18 year old from Pen Street, Boston remains in custody on suspicion of murder and a 34 year old man has been released with no further action.

It follows an assault at a house in Pen Street, at about 4.30pm, on Saturday. Mr Volkausks was taken to hospital following the incident but died on Sunday morning. Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information that could assist the enquiry. Anyone who can help should call non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 336 of September 23.