Wisbech man given 20 year sentence for rape of young girl

A Wisbech man has been given a 20 year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing a young girl.

Robert Skerman (38) from Wisbech, was given the sentence at Taunton Crown Court today. He was convicted of five child sex offences including raping a girl under 13. The offences happened in the Somerset area.

The sentence was made up of a 16 year prison sentence, with a four year extended licence period.

He will have to sign the sex offenders register for life.

An NSPCC spokesman for the East of England said: “This was a horrendous incident, in which Skerman carried out a shocking sexual attack on a young girl purely for his own sexual gratification.

“The impact of this horrific abuse on his defenceless victim, as well as her family, has clearly been enormous, so it is crucial that they continue to receive the right support to recover from this awful episode.

“Understandably, this case will send shockwaves throughout the local community. The NSPCC would urge any adult with concerns arising from the details of this case to contact the NSPCC for help and advice at any time on 0808 800 5000.”