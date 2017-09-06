Wisbech man found guilty of murder after hammer attack

A man who launched an attack during a row over drugs has been found guilty of murder.

Mitchell Bird, 29, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was found guilty of the murder of Bradley Carter following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court today, Wednesday September 6.

The court heard how the 35-year-old victim had gone to stay with Bird at his home on the morning of February 14 (2017).

The next day Mr Carter returned home with blood on his face, in pain and disclosed to his mother and several other friends that he had been attacked by Bird during a row over drug suppliers and a gold chain. He showed his mother injuries to his knee and his back where he had been struck with a hammer and kicked.

Mr Carter’s injuries began ulcerating and the pain he felt continued to get worse and on February 19 his mother took him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

He collapsed outside the A&E department and sadly died.

A post mortem examination carried out by Dr Nat Carey revealed Mr Carter’s cause of death was a haemorrhage and delayed rupture of the spleen.

Detective Chief Inspect Jerry Waite from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This has been a complex and challenging investigation whereby the prosecution has had to prove that the events on February 14 led to Mr Carter’s death on February 19.

“Whilst it might not have been Bird’s intention to kill someone, if you get involved in a fight where you intend to do somebody serious harm and that person dies you can face court for murder.

“I hope this conviction brings some closure to Mr Carter’s family.”

Bird is due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court in October.