Wisbech cannabis factory worth £250,000 raided by police

Police have raided a cannabis factory in Wisbech which could have produced a crop worth quarter of a million pounds.

Acting on intelligence, officers entered the two-storey detached housein Oakroyd Crescent at about 10.30am today (Friday).

Police raid a home at Oakroyd Cresent, Wisbech where they found a cannabis factory. EMN-170915-140315009

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The factory contained about 480 young plants with a potential future yield of up to £250,000.”

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.