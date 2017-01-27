Wisbech businessman offers reward after men assault and rob teenage boy

A Wisbech businessman is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed in the town.

Police were called to reports that a teenager had been robbed and assaulted in Corporation Road at around 4.45pm on Sunday, January 22. The victim was approached by two men who assaulted him and stole his Suzuki off-road pit bike.

The offenders are described as being white, aged between 21 and 40 with local accents. One man is described as 5’8” and was wearing a dark grey or black hooded top and the second is described as 6’ wearing a light grey hooded top.

Detective Constable Graham Clifton said: “This was a particularly nasty incident in which a young teenage boy was injured and required hospital treatment.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident or has seen the distinctive off-road pitbike.”

Local businessman John Foster has offered a £250 reward for information that leads to the successful conviction of any person involved in this crime.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.