Whittlesey teenager arrested for breaching bail conditions after being found in family shed

A teenager from Whittlesey has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions after being found in a family shed.

A police spokeswoman said: “An 18-year-old man from Whittlesey was charged with two counts of assault on August 4 and is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on September 5.

“He’s been arrested for breaching conditions of his bail not to visit an address in Whittlesey and remains at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.”

The Fenland police Twitter page tweeted that the man had been found in a family shed.