Week of events in Peterborough to raise awareness of Restorative Justice

Cambridgeshire Police is playing its part in a week of international activities to raise awareness of Restorative Justice (RJ).

The theme for this year’s week is ‘inspiring innovation’, and events will be held to promote RJ and explore how it can be used.

RJ in Cambridgeshire is run by a multi-agency hub funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner through the Ministry of Justice Victims’ Services Grant.

It enables all Cambridgeshire victims to request to meet offenders, regardless of the crime type, to discuss the impact of the crime and the harm caused.

Today, the force has launched a short film to promote RJ among the public, which will be posted on social media.

Tomorrow (November 22), Detective Chief Inspector Dominic Human will attend the Restorative Justice Council’s AGM in London.

And on Wednesday, RJ coordinator Lynsey Brown will be involved in a Resettlement and Rehabilitation Fair with HMP Peterborough. The fair will feature a number of different stalls representing services including RJ, Alcoholics Anonymous, Job Centre Plus and Mind.

Then on Thursday, the RJ Hub and HMP Peterborough will hold a joint drop-in event to raise awareness among partner agencies at Outside Links, in Wellington Street, Eastgate, Peterborough, between 1pm and 4pm.

Later this month, the force’s RJ/community resolution schemes will vie for a national award at the Howard League for Penal Reform’s annual conference.

Lynsey said: “We hope to use this week to raise awareness of RJ and its benefits. If someone is a victim of crime we want them to know the option of meeting the offender may become available.

“The evidence is clear that after RJ, victims are more likely to be able to move on and offenders are less likely to offend again – so it’s a win-win situation.

“RJ is part of our commitment to putting victims at the heart of everything we do.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite added: “For some victims, meeting the burglar who entered their house or the criminal who broke into their car or robbed them in the street, can be an effective part of their rehabilitation.

“For offenders, Restorative Justice helps them understand the impact of their behaviour on others. The Restorative Justice process is an important choice for individuals which can ultimately help create safer communities.”