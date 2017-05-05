WATCH: CCTV footage released after attempted bank robbery in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV footage following an attempted bank robbery in Peterborough.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Wednesday, May 3, at a bank in Lincoln Road.

A man wearing a dark coat entered the bank and made threats to staff.

The cashier instantly raised the alarm and the man left the bank empty handed.

He is described as approximately 20-25 with dark olive skin and a thin face.

Detective Inspector Rob Hall said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this man in the moments before or after the incident. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove invaluable in the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident CF0243330517, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.