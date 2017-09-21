Warning over telephone scam in Peterborough

Residents in Peterborough are being warned about a telephone scam which has seen victims hand bank details over to fraudsters.

Cambridgeshire police said some home owners in Peterborough have received phone calls this week from someone claiming to be from Citizen’s Advice. The caller states they are ringing with regard to debt management and attempts are then made to obtain personal banking details.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or via www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Please make sure you also contact police on 101.