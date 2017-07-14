Warning over suspicious man targeting vulnerable residents in Orton area

Police are appealing for help to identify a suspicious male who was cold calling in the Beckingham area of Orton Goldhay

The white male was in his 30s or 40s with brown hair, wearing jeans and a dark jacket, He would have been carrying a large black holdall bag containing mainly kitchen items which he was offering for sale on Tuesday, July 11, at around 10am to 11am.

Did this man, or someone with a similar description call at your house? He may have also called the previous Tuesday as officers believe he was also in the area last week.

Amanda Large, Police Crime Prevention Officer for Peterborough, said: “Please remind elderly or vulnerable neighbours that they should be using spy holes and door chains at all times when answering their door, and should not let anyone they do not know into their homes. Most people who call at your home will be genuine but its important to be on your guard and remember there are bogus callers about.

“These are people who turn up unannounced with the intention of tricking their way into your home to steal.

“Too many people have been fooled into letting callers through the front door only to discover their valuables have been stolen whilst they were distracted.”

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity should call police on 101.