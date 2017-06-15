Warning over “high spike of vehicle crime” across Peterborough

Police are warning Peterborough residents to be alerts to a “current high spike of vehicle crime across the city.”

A police spokesperson said: “Over the past couple of weeks we have seen an increase in the number of vehicles being broken in to.

“Vehicles can be tempting targets for thieves. We’re urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked and secure at all times. No items should be left on display including mobile phones, Sat Navs or even loose change and sunglasses. Where possible park your car on a driveway or in a garage.

“Further prevention advice is available on our website.”

Residents are asked to report any suspicious behaviour to police on 101.