Warning over fake perfume seized in Peterborough

Experts have warned that counterfeit perfume seized in Peterborough could pose a risk to unsuspecting consumers.

Peterborough City Council’s trading standards team seized over 400 perfumes from the Wellington Street car boot sale as part of a recent joint operation with brand representatives.

Officers are now warning the public to be on the lookout if buying perfume through social media and online auction websites, as well as at car boot sales.

The fake perfume seized included counterfeit versions of Chanel, Kenzo, Hugo Boss and Dior. These are being styled by the counterfeiters as 30 to 40ml demonstrators or testers. This approach is believed to be an attempt by the traders to justify why these goods are being sold at car boot sales.

Officers will now be taking enforcement action against the traders involved and all perfume will be destroyed.

Previously tested counterfeit aftershaves and perfumes have been found to contain excessive amounts of methanol amongst other ingredients. High levels of methanol can cause skin conditions in the form of rashes and reactions to consumers especially those with sensitive skin or dermatitis.

Another safety consideration is that high levels of methanol makes the perfume much more flammable.

A representative of Surelock International, UK representative for many designer brands, said: “Once again we are very pleased to have worked with Peterborough Trading Standards, and this is a great result. Counterfeit perfumes are unregulated, and recent testing has shown the contents can pose a safety risk to unsuspecting consumers.”

Rob Edmunds from Peterborough Trading Standards said: “Selling these fake perfumes as testers is a new tactic by counterfeiters and we urge residents to avoid buying them if they see these items online or at car boot sales and markets. Not only is it against the law, selling counterfeit goods undercuts genuine traders and these perfumes pose a health and safety risk to the public.”

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit products should contact the trading standards team in confidence by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk