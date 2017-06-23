Warning over cycle thefts in Peterborough

Cyclists in Peterborough are being warned following a spate of bike thefts in the city.

Cambridgeshire police are urging cyclists to use strong, secure locks.

A spokesman said: “With the recent warm weather, more people have been using bikes and leaving them locked up in the city centre.

“Thieves have used bolt croppers to cut through locks and officers are investigating the various offences, using CCTV coverage where possible.

“Offences have also taken place in plain view of members of the public and officers are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 999.”

Anyone with information about people handling stolen bikes or where they may be stored should call 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

