Warning over car key burglaries in Peterborough

Police are warning Peterborough residents to take precautions to ensure their car keys are not stolen in burglaries.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said there had been a number of incidents where burglars have targeted car keys, and urged people to remain vigilant to prevent more burglaries.

The spokesman said: “We have seen a number of instances recently where our residents have been targeted in this way. We are urging people to help by remaining vigilant – during the day, be on the lookout for any unusual people or vehicles paying attention to the driveway of a house where a desirable car is parked, even if it’s not there at the time, similarly late at night, if you’re coming or going be on the lookout for any unusual activity.

“Car security has improved greatly in recent years, long gone are the days that thieves are able to easily “hot wire” a vehicle in order to steal it. These days, offenders are seeking to steal cars by burgling houses with the specific intention of stealing keys.

“Owners of high value, desirable cars are advised to take extra precautions.”

Cambridgeshire police issued the following advice to residents:

-Never leave car or other keys in open view of your letterbox or ground floor window where an offender could easily access them by fishing them out, consider installing a cage on the inside of the letter box. Most people enter the home and leave keys in hallways, on kitchen tables or even keep them in the door lock and offenders are taking advantage of this.

- Always keep doors and windows locked.

- Use a driveway alarm, these can be purchased for as little as £20 and are very effective

- If you have more than one car, park the other vehicles behind the high value car making it harder to steal.

- Fit a steering wheel lock / other after-market security devices

- If you have a garage, always makes sure the car is parked in it overnight.

- Many of us have burglar alarms, but often don’t set them. Ensure your alarm is set.

- Invest in a tracking device, if your car is stolen there is a much better chance of it being traced.

- Be alert – consider who is around you and where your keys are.

- Report suspicious activity or interest in these types of vehicles to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.