Warning from Peterborough police after banking scam targets resident

Peterborough police are warning residents about a new banking scam following an incident in the Marholm area yesterday, Wednesday April 12.

An offender who posed as bank staff over the telephone attempted to gather personal banking details, then suggesting someone would attend the victims home address to exchange bank cards.

If you have any information regarding this or this happens to you please call police on 101 and be vigilant in your area for suspicious vehicles or persons.

A police spokesman added: “Please remember never to disclose your banking details over the telephone or give personal details.”