Warning as brick thrown from Peterborough bridge onto traffic

Motorists had a lucky escape after yobs threw a brick from a Peterborough bridge onto oncoming traffic.

The incident happened at about 10.15pm last night (Tuesday), with the brick thrown from Rhubarb Bridge.

Julie Howell was a passenger in a car which was hit by the object.

She initially thought it was a piece of metal which struck the car - but now believes it was a brick. She described the object as large and heavy.

She said: “It bounced off the bonnet, hit the windscreen on the passenger side where I was sitting. That’s one of my nine lives gone. The bonnet was badly dented. Thank god windscreen didn’t break.

“I don’t know what it was or how it happened but could easily have been fatal.”

The object caused damage to the car bonnet, windscreen and roof.

In September police appealed for information after paint was thrown from another bridge onto traffic.

The incident happened at just after 10pm on Wednesday, September 13 on the Nene Parkway, between the Thorpe Wood and Holiday Inn roundabouts.

Two cars travelling northbound had paint thrown over them, leaving their drivers unable to see out the front windscreens. The motorists stopped and police were called.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.