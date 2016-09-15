Warning after woman dragged into bushes and raped in Peterborough

Police have warned people to take safety precautions when walking at night after a woman was raped in a Peterborough street.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking along Padholme Road from Cavendish Street at about 9.30pm last Tuesday, when she was approached by a man in a dark people carrier.

The car stopped near the barber shop on Padholme Road and the driver tried to talk to the victim through the passenger window of the car. She ignored him and carried on walking down Padholme Road towards North Bank Road.

Around 20 minutes into her walk she saw the vehicle parked up on the side of the road.

The victim continued to walk down North Bank Road before stopping at some green land, where she was grabbed from behind and pulled into a bush.

The victim recognised the man as being the same person from the car who assaulted and raped her before fleeing.

The offender is described as Middle Eastern or East Asian looking with an Afghanistan accent. He is approximately 5’4” and chubby with a round face and black hair, three inches long, cut in a pudding bowl cut. He was wearing blue navy drawstring tracksuit bottoms with a dark t-shirt.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Herefordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a serious incident which has had a significant impact on the victim.

“The victim made a considerable amount of noise during the incident so if anybody heard or saw anything or has any information about what happened, or may have seen the vehicle in the area I would urge them to contact police immediately.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident however we would advise people to take the usual personal safety precautions. If you go out after dark, stick to well-lit and busy areas and let someone know where and when you are expected.”

Anyone with information should contact the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Herefordshire Major Crime Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

