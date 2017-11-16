Warning after Peterborough pensioner tricked by fraudsters pretending to be Inland Revenue staff

Residents are being warned about a scam after an elderly Peterborough man was tricked into spending £900.

The man, aged in his 80s, was called by someone claiming to be from Inland Revenue yesterday (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire police said the man would have lost the money had a supermarket worker not become suspicious.

The police spokesman said: “The victim, who is in his 80s, was told that he had outstanding debt of £900.

“He was instructed that to pay this he needed to go to a local supermarket and buy the value in iTunes vouchers. It would then be arranged for someone to collect them.

“The man followed these instructions, but the cashier at the supermarket became suspicious and alerted the police.

“Please be aware of this type of scam and share the information with family and friends.”

To report incidents of fraud such as this please visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.