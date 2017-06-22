Warning after man tries to extort money from women in Werrington

People in Werrington are being warned by police not to engage with a man thought to be trying to extort money from residents under false pretences.

On Saturday morning, June 17, a male went into Age UK in the Werrington Centre. He asked a female for £20 as his wife had suffered a heart attack and he had to get to Boston to see her.

The male was given the money and promised to return on Monday after selling his mobile phone to pay the person back.

He did return on Monday morning, June 19, and claimed that the person who was buying his phone wasn’t available until lunchtime and asked to borrow further funds to travel to Boston again.

This made the person suspicious and no further money was handed over. A few minutes later a third party entered the shop and advised the same male had approached her at the cashpoint opposite Tesco with the same story. No money was given by her.

The male is described as 30-40 years, white, short strawberry blond hair and well-spoken with an English accent. He was wearing a red/maroon top and beige shorts.

Police believe this male is very likely not genuine and looking to extort money under false pretences.

If you are approached by him please inform the police on 101 and do not give any cash. Contact police if this has already happened to you and/or you have any information about his identity.