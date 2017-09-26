Warning after laser shone at train driver in Peterborough

Police are appealing for information after a laser pen was shone in a train driver’s eyes as he travelled through Peterborough.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday night.

A British Transport Police spokesman said the incident was ‘very dangerous’ and investigations had started.

The spokesman said: “A laser light was shone from near Oundle Road, Peterborough at an express train driver at 7.30pm on Saturday.”

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40