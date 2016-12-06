Warning after high value commercial vehicle thefts leads to police operation in Wisbech and Whittlesey

Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for suspicious activity around commercial vehicles after eight high value motors were stolen from a business.

During the early hours of Sunday December 4, a burglary was discovered at a business premises in the north of Wisbech. As part of the burglary, eight high value commercial vehicles were stolen.

Yesterday, Monday December 5, a member of the public in Whittlesey called in to the Police Control Room (FCR), and reported a suspicious number of white vehicles which had arrived in the area overnight.

Uniform and non-uniform officers were quickly deployed to the area and located three of the stolen vehicles mentioned above.

Further enquiries following one arrest revealed a further two stolen vehicles, all of which have now been recovered and will be examined by scenes of crime officers.

A police spokesman said: “Without the call from a vigilant member of the public it is likely that we would not have been able to recover these vehicles so quickly.

“Police are appealing to members of the public, particularly in the Fenland area, to be on the lookout for suspicious activity regarding commercial vehicles, similar to the one in the picture, in their area, and report to the police where appropriate.

“As always, if you believe a crime is in progress, please dial 999, otherwise our non emergency number is 101.”

If you have any further information in relation to the described burglary, please call 101 and quote reference CF0562721216.