Warning after four thefts from vehicles in Peterborough area overnight linked by police

Four thefts from vehicles in the Peterborough area last night have been linked by police.

Overnight there were three vehicles broken into, all have had power tools stolen, at the Premier Inn, Great North Road, Norman Cross.

The theft took place between 7pm and 6am.

There was also a fourth vehicle broken into and power tools stolen, which was parked overnight at the Days Inn, Haddon, Peterborough Services.

These crimes have been linked. Did you see any vehicles or persons acting in a suspicious manner?

Call police on 101.