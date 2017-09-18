Warning about ‘dangerous prank’ which is putting motorists lives at risk on Peterborough parkway

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant after paint was thrown from a parkway bridge in Peterborough onto cars below.

The incident happened at just after 10pm on Wednesday (September 13) on the Nene Parkway, between the Thorpe Wood and Holiday Inn roundabouts.

Two cars travelling northbound had paint thrown over them, leaving their drivers unable to see out the front windscreens. The motorists stopped and police were called.

Patrols will be directed to the area and officers are appealing for information.

PCSO Tracie Gilbert said: “This may seem like a prank to those who did it but it could have resulted in something more serious. It has also causing criminal damage to the vehicles which has left the owners of the vehicle out of pocket.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know who might be responsible, or saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 565 of September 13 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.