Wanted man thought to have fled to Peterborough

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted and thought to be in Peterborough.

Daniel Parsons, 22, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

It’s believed he has connections the Peterborough area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Parsons should call Norfolk Police immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.