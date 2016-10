Police hunting for a man wanted on suspicion of outstanding criminal damage and assault offences believe he is in north Cambridgeshire.

William (Billy) Morris Gray, 23, of Sutton St James, is thought to be in the Wisbech or Fenland area.

Anyone with information concerning Gray’s current whereabouts is advised not to approach him but to contact PC Shaun Haslam at Spalding Police Station via the 101 number.