Volunteer to help witness service

Volunteers are needed to help offer support to child and vulnerable witnesses.

Citizens Advice which provides free practical and emotional support for witnesses in all criminal courts across England and Wales through the Witness Service, has completed the rollout of a new outreach service providing extra support to those witnesses most in need. The Witness Service in Peterborough is now looking for new volunteers to join its ranks.

Anyone aged 18 and over can apply to volunteer for the Witness Service, with no previous experience of the justice system required.

People interested in volunteering for the Citizens Advice Witness Service can get in touch with James Riley on 0300 3321 302.