Vital medical equipment for sick child recovered after thefts from cars

Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were broken into while parked at Bourne Woods, off West Road in Bourne.

Vital medical equipment for a sick child was taken from one of the vehicles, causing great distress to the family. Fortunately, a member of the public found the medical bag discarded some distance away and it was able to be returned.

The theft took place between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday August 3.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information.

Call police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 327 of 3rd August.