VIDEO UPDATE: Wanted man detained after climbing onto Peterborough City centre rooftops to avoid police

Police have detained a wanted man after he fled from officers and climbed onto a Peterborough city centre rooftop this afternoon.

Officers attempted to arrest a wanted man in the Broadway area of Peterborough city centre this lunchtime, Tuesday August 8.

The man has climbed on to a roof and officers cordoned off the road close to the library and job centre to negotiate with him.

The man had a warrant out for his arrest after missing a court date, but further details of the offence are not yet known.

He has now been detained and the cordon lifted by police.

More to follow...