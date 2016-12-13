VIDEO UPDATE: Peterborough city centre roads closed and buildings evacuated due to bomb scare

Police have closed several roads in Peterborough City Centre this morning, Tuesday December 13, and evacuated a number of buildings due to a bomb scare.

Police have closed Northminster and New Road as well as surrounding streets after a suspicious package was found in a bin near the city market.

A 100m cordon has been set up in the area by the emergency services as a precaution after the alert was raised at 9.30am.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad has been called to the area.

Peterborough City Council have closed the near-by Bayard Place offices as a precaution, with staff relocating to The Town Hall while the emergency services work at the scene.

Services available at Bayard Place will now be dealt with at the Town Hall, but residents have been warned that only urgent and emergency issues can be addressed there. Others should rearrange to visit Bayard Place at a different time.

The full list of roads affected are now:

* Cattle Market Road

* Northminster

* City Road

* Part of Broadway

* Midgate

More here as we have it....