VIDEO UPDATE: Man who suffered serious injuries in brutal Peterborough robbery says “I don’t want revenge, I just want them caught”

A man was seriously injured in a brutal robbery in a Peterborough street this afternoon, Tuesday, said he didn’t want revenge, he just wanted the offenders caught.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph from his home in Albany Walk, Woodston, Mark Bailey, 52, said “someone must know something about who is responsible, and if you do, just tell the police.”

Mr Bailey, who is a veteran of the Falkland war and said he was normally very alert to his surroundings, was walking home when he was attacked and robbed, the offender escaping with just £60.

The incident happened on Friday April 28 at about 11.30pm, just yards from Mark’s Albany Walk flat.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries including a fractured eye socket and severe cuts and bruises.

Mr Bailey said he was struck from behind and knocked unconscious by something like a baseball bat or a bar and so didn’t see the offenders, but he believes there was more than one attacker, as he was struck with the blunt object from one side and then kicked in the other side of his face while on the ground.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “This was a nasty attack whereby the victim was attacked and knocked unconscious for just £60. We would like to appeal for anyone in the area, who may have seen something or someone in the run up to the incident to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.