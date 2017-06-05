VIDEO UPDATE: Man arrested for making bomb hoax as Peterborough passport office is evacuated

A man has been arrested after a bomb hoax which led to Peterborough Passport office being evacuated today, Monday June 5.

A police spokesman confirmed they evacuated the building due to an incident this lunchtime.

It follows the evacuation of Queensgate Shopping Centre this morning after a suspicious package was found. This turned out to be a false alarm.

A spokesman for the police this was another “suspicious incident.”

Eyewitness Shaun Nixon said: “I’ve just been outside passport office as police arrived.

“They have hauled one person into a van surrounded by armed police.

“Bomb disposal arrived but were not in a hurry.”

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

He is being taken into custody and will be interviewed at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

This incident is not related to the earlier alert at Queensgate, police have confirmed.