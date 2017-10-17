VIDEO UPDATE: Armed police arrest six after gang robbery on Peterborough drug den

Armed police made six arrests after a gang of robbers targeted a Peterborough drug den last night.
Officers were called at around 10pm to reports of a robbery in Grange Road, Peterborough.
A quantity of drugs was stolen from the property.
Officers attended and stopped several vehicles containing drugs in Beluga Close following a brief pursuit.
A 29-year-old man from Edgware and a 19-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 26-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
A 25-year-old man from Peterborough and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.
All remain in custody.
A further man from London arrested in connection with the incident is currently in hospital.
