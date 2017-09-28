VIDEO: Travellers set up camp in Peterborough garden centre car park

A number of travellers have set up camp at the Dobbies Garden Centre in Hampton.

Police were called to the centre at 9.15am yesterday (Wednesday).

Travellers at Dobbies

The police spokesman said they had been called to make them aware of the situation, but no crimes had been reported.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said because the caravans were on private land, they could not evict the caravans, but they were offering support to Dobbies. The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Dobbies for a comment.

Earlier this week a number of travellers moved onto parkland at Ferry Meadows, causing disruption for park visitors. The travellers moved on Monday night.