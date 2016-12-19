VIDEO: Scrooge wrecks Peterborough family’s Christmas Tree in act of mindless vandalism

“An evil deed at the time of joy and goodwill” was carried out by what may be Peterborough’s biggest scrooge and mindless vandal.

This CCTV footage shows the offender jump and pull down the Enright family’s tree which had been erected and decorated at their home in Netherton.

The tree had been admired by local children and neighbours alike, but at 6.15pm on Saturday, December 17, was subject to an act of pure mindless vandalism.

Denise Enright said: “Let’s hope these mindless thugs get caught. This tree brought so much joy to our neighbours and passers by. What an evil deed at the time of joy and goodwill.

“People were genuinely sad that someone could have done this.”

Denise and her husband Martin, their son and grandson have now managed to re-errect the tree, although it is now slightly shorter than before because of the damage, and have put the decorations back in place but were all disappointed someone could be so callous at Christmas.

The vandalism and a sighting of four youths in the area has been reported to police.

Anyone with information about the crime should call police on 101.