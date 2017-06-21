VIDEO: Over 3,000 arrests made by police Joint Protective Services in past year

More than 3,000 arrests were made in the last financial year (2016/2017) by the officers and staff who work for collaborated units serving Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire under the Joint Protective Services (JPS) command.

Work by the teams has also seen hundreds of thousands of pounds seized, hundreds of years worth of prison terms being achieved, thousands of deployments made and tens of thousands of incident scenes attended.

Assistant Chief Constable for JPS, Paul Fullwood said: “Joint Protective Services exists to support the great work undertaken by local policing teams across the three forces.

“On a daily basis JPS units are working hard to arrest criminals and bring them to justice whilst also giving specialist support victims and their families.

“They deal with some of the most fast moving, challenging and serious crimes which occur in our communities and I have an overwhelming sense of pride of what they each achieve and the contribution they make to keeping our counties even safer.”

ACC Fullwood continued: “Through collaboration we are able to provide much needed resilience and value for money to the three police forces and communities we serve.

“Within the different JPS units staff are trained to allow us to offer some of the highest levels of specialist policing around. The results over the last financial year have been significant; however, we are not complacent and regularly review how we work to ensure we can continue to deliver the best possible services.”

Around 1,000 officers and staff from the three forces work together within JPS for the following units: Armed Policing Unit, Cameras Tickets & Collisions, Civil Contingencies Unit, Dog Unit, Major Crime Unit, Operational Planning Support Unit, Roads Policing Unit, ANPR, Forensic Collision Investigation Unit and Scientific Services Unit.