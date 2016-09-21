VIDEO: New information uncovered in Peterborough rape case after officers retrace victim’s steps

Police say members of the public have provided new information about the rape of a woman in Peterborough.

Earlier this week police released CCTV of two men they want to speak with in connection with the attack on a woman in her 40s. They have also spent two days conducting patrols in the Oundle Road and Bridge Street area where the rape took place.

Detective sergeant Vikki Goddard said: “Officers patrolled in the Oundle Road and Bridge Street areas across two days this week. They handed out literature detailing the appeal and spoke to local people, including business owners in the area.

“We have been provided with information as a result of the appeal, but continue to urge anyone who recognises the men or vehicle to contact us. They may have vital information to assist the investigation and apprehend the offender.”

The victim, was raped in the Oundle Road area between 3.15am and 4.30am on July 23 following a night out.

Officers have also released CCTV of a vehicle, believed to be a silver or grey Renault Megane 2 estate produced between 2003 and 2009. The driver of the vehicle may have vital information to assist the investigation.

Do you recognise this man?

Detective Sergeant Vikki Goddard added: “We’re urging the driver of the vehicle and the two men in the CCTV images to contact us. We also appeal to anyone who recognises them or who saw them that night to get in touch. No detail is insignificant and you may have vital information to help the investigation.

“We hope that the CCTV images and officers on patrol in the area may help to jog someone’s memory about something they saw that could help us to catch the offender.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Op Requisite. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

